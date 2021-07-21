To the Editor:
Many of us are experiencing setbacks, struggles and even depression. Are any of these real to you right now?
Good news: This is not your lot in life. God wants to transform your soul (and mind, will, emotions) to connect with him.
Let’s dive deeper into some keys that will help unlock the way into God’s supernatural realm. Wherever you find yourself right now, you can choose to remain or choose to change. Don’t give up.
It’s not complicated. We are all born with a sinful nature that progresses through our lives. Simply put, we are separated from God and do not know all of his ways. We are created for a relationship with God. Jesus is good news for everyone. He changed everything by coming to earth to example God to us. Take a look at his life. He is said to be the exact image of God in all his goodness.
Recognizing the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross and resurrection from the dead is a new beginning. Prayer is a way to recognize that we need to accept him as our personal savior.
Jesus is the person who bridges the gap from our sinful condition. He said, “Come to me all who are burdened, and I will give you rest.”
So not continue to permit the heaviness of sin to weigh you down any longer. Be reborn anew by Holy Spirit, into the life you are destined for.
I prayed years ago the prayer of salvation by simply asking Jesus for forgiveness of my sins and asking him for help. I have never been alone since. You, too, can be cleansed of sins, forgiven forever, and renewed by reading the scriptures. Eternal life is secured with this decision.
Thanks for reading my letter. “I am not ashamed of the gospel for it is the power of God’s salvation for everyone who will call on his name.”
Sue Smith
Bowling Green