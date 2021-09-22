To the Editor:
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, has an affiliate located in Bowling Green, which serves the whole of Wood County. This fall, they will be offering their Family-to-Family Class starting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Wood County NAMI office at 541 W. Wooster St. and also virtually on Zoom.
I found the classes to be very beneficial and informative. Others who have taken the course agree how it has helped them gain strategies for caring for themselves and their loved one.
Understanding mental illness and how it affects family is a significant aspect of this illness, and this course offers families a time to share and support one another. Realize that with mental illness, there is hope but it can be a difficult journey to recovery.
A story about Leonardo DiCaprio comes to mind. While he was tackling the role of Howard Hughes in “The Aviator,” DiCaprio was required to act from Hughes’ usual genius billionaire self to a shabby recluse, caught in the grips of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
In the script, he had to repeat “show me the blueprints” 46 times and DiCaprio was having difficulty with that. But, as explained to him by Dr. Jeffrey Schwartz, those four words offered an escape from some fear that Hughes experienced.
DiCaprio stated he had to repeat them like his life depended upon them — and to Howard Hughes it did. It was reported that it took DiCaprio a year to get back to his comfort zone from such a grueling performance.
The point of this was DiCaprio’s willful descent into the illness and subsequent recovery representing one of the most dramatic public examples of the ability to change brain function. With our brain’s ability to rewire, we know treatment works and people recover.
Our Family-to-Family shows how medication and other treatments work to help with recovery. To learn more about mental illness and what recovery is all about, call the Wood County NAMI office and join the free Family-to-Family Class.
Visit namiwoodcounty.org for other free programming available. Make a change in your life, take a NAMI class and see the difference.
Carol Asmus
Bowling Green