To the Editor:
How great to hear the Bowling Green High School Band this week playing in our neighborhood.
At first I thought I might have heard a driver with their window open and the loud beat of their car radio out an open car window, but then I was sure it was coming from the place where the kids used to practice early in mornings when school was in session.
An hour of beautifully performed brass instrumental music and drums. What a relief from the virus, whose rules we must follow. Thank you, band.
Nancy Wikoff Leetch
Bowling Green