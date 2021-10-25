To the Editor:
When I cast my vote Nov. 2, it will not be based on a popularity contest. It will be based on facts, experience and reality.
Our children were out of their school buildings from March 13, 2020 until March 29, 2021. I don’t think anyone disagreed with the initial shutdown as there was widespread fear, and many falling ill and dying from the coronavirus. I was glad to have my children home, safe and sound.
As things progressed, it was apparent that no action was being taken to prepare to return to in person learning. By October 2020, I felt very confused that there was no plan in place and I began to panic that there was no hope, no end in sight for my kids. They were struggling immensely with the isolated learning and were feeling very depressed. There were other families beginning to express the same struggles, fear and confusion about the lack of in-person learning. We turned to the board of education for hope. We got berated and made fun of for it.
Then suddenly, someone spoke up. Someone who was experiencing very similar struggles, in a different house, with different children, but from the same school system. She was saying words like choice and plan, leadership, accountability and priorities. The things she was saying made sense. She said parents needed to have a voice and be able to participate in the planning process to get our kids back into their classrooms.
And the board president at the time said, “If they want a seat at the table, they need to run for school board when the time comes up like we did.”
On March 20, the current board president stated there were still ventilation concerns that contributed to the significant delay in returning children to the school buildings.
Then on April 20, the same person, the current board president was quoted saying, “we are committed to improving all facilities.” The board then voted to put in artificial turf for $725,000. Yet the ventilation in the buildings had yet to be addressed.
Where are the priorities?
Jessica Swaisgood has my vote.
Suzanne Swoap
Bowling Green