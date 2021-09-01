To the Editor:
In response to a recently published letter “Be wise when approving solar fields (Aug. 18),” I want to offer an alternative perspective.
I agree that private owners who intend to use solar panels should be aware of not infringing on wildlife and the aesthetic value of a property, including for their neighbors. Yet, there is no flawless way to generate the large amounts of electricity that we have become accustomed to.
Even natural gas refinement, which pollutes the air less than traditional coal and oiI, produces very high levels of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and many other dangerous compounds. Drilling, flaring, and other related processes all damage the surrounding land, harm wildlife, are noisy, and cause visual blights for landowners nearby.
Nonrenewable energy sources are not wiser or less invasive uses of land than solar panels. If I have to choose, I’ll take the sustainable solar option.
Sofia Herron
Oberlin