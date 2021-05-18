To the Editor:
When will the lies stop? We voted out the man who has lied to the American people for four years, and yet Mitch McConnell is so determined to stop the Democratic voters.
People like McConnell and Ron Johnson and the rest of the Republicans in office choose career over honesty, and Johnson continues to spread false conspiracy. They want to suppress your voting rights.
This is the only way that supporters of former President Donald Trump can win. Please support House resolution 1, and its companion, S1, in the senate, which have been in the works for several years. As passed by the House in March, the legislation would create automatic voter registration nationwide, require states to offer 15 days of early voting, require more disclosure from political donors and restrict gerrymandering of congressional districts. It would also compel states to offer no-excuse absentee voting.
It would force the disclosure of donors to “dark money” political groups, which are a magnet for wealthy interests looking to influence the political process while remaining anonymous.
What these senators should be looking at what Trump’s involvement of the Jan. 6 violent acts of terrorism of our capitol. Why did he have this rally right before they attacked? Was it to stop the validation of the votes? He did nothing to stop it. To think he was president of our country. Where is the justice? This is why these Republicans want to suppress our voting rights.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge