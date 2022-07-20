To the Editor:
The Wood County District Public Library Foundation will be holding its annual Novel Night Benefit on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Building in Bowling Green City Park. I am writing today to ask for your support of this event.
The evening will be filled with fine beverages, heavy appetizers, live and silent auctions, and fellowship and laughter. You can purchase tickets and/or give a monetary sponsorship of any amount at wcdpl.org/novel-night.
All funds raised at Novel Night go to support the purchase of more new books, large print books, eBooks, audiobooks, and picture books for the community to read, learn, and enjoy. These private funds are in addition to the dollars budgeted for new books from the library’s operating tax revenues.
We believe that Bowling Green, Walbridge and Bookmobile patrons deserve to have the largest, newest, and most robust book collection possible to serve the reading interests and lifelong learning needs of our local communities. The more funds we can raise locally means we can have more copies of popular titles (so waitlists are short) and meet local reading demand.
A sampling of live auction items includes a:
1. Seven day, six night vacation home stay in rural Tanzania, near Lake Victoria (Valued at $3,790).
2. Handmade cherrywood side table made from wood reclaimed from a house built by Frank Lloyd Wright architects in 1957 (Valued at $400).
3. Beautiful glass wave bowl (Valued at $800). A more detailed listing may be found at wcdpl.org/night-night-auction-items.
Since 2009, the annual Novel Night Benefit has allowed us to ensure that our book collections are responsive to community needs and interests. We now ask that you give again so that we can keep our shelves filled with the books that help your neighbors learn and discover.
Michael Penrod
WCDPL Director