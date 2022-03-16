To the Editor:
Hitler has been resurrected in the person of Vladimir Putin, who has now invaded Ukraine, much like Hitler invaded the Sudetenland, except that patriotic Ukrainians are fighting back. Putin is supported by three of his greatest fans: former President Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and Tucker Carlson.
What level has this country sunk to when such people are praising the man who starts a war simply because of his megalo-mania and his desire to re-establish the Soviet Union’s former empire.
Voters should remember this in the next two elections. If our democratic republic means anything to them, then they must vote Democratic up and down the ballot. This is not just politics as usual’ the very future of our country is at stake.
Republicans want to keep women barefoot and pregnant and “minorities” to as few voters as possible — and to institute this policy they have put forward vigilantes to spy out and report on their opposition — just as the Nazis did. If you don’t believe what I am saying, just read your history books or watch such TV channels as Smithsonian, Military History or History.
Republicans will tell you about how weak Joe Biden is — and I do not disagree that Biden’s idea of foreign policy is too little, too late or, in the case of Afghanistan, just a screwed-up mess.
But had Trump been re-elected, the Ukrainian war would already been over because Trump would have given the Ukrainians no significant military aid, and the Afghan situation would not have changed — all so that he could build a Trump Tower in Moscow and get enough loans to re-pay his multiple loans.
On the other hand, Biden did get us nearly out of the COVID-19 epidemic, cleaning up the mess left by Trump. Biden saved our economy with his American Rescue plan, without which most of us would be in a real financial mess.
W.E. Feeman Jr., M.D.
Bowling Green