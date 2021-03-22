To the Editor:
The purpose in writing this letter is to bring your attention to the many Associated Press articles that are printed across the nation. AP articles should be closely examined. A quick read won’t do it anymore.
The article I’m referring to as an example was published in the Sentinel-Tribune March 13 by an AP congressional correspondent.
Are we aware how subtle propaganda can be? A presentation of words, here or there, can present slanted information that weaves itself in as part of the report. Let’s take a closer look. This particular article illustrates this.
Note, by linking the invasion of our Capit0l Building to 9/11, a subtle mental connection is made. Capitol security was aware of the rally’s date and time. Have government security officials been held responsible for adequate security not being in place? Who all should be held accountable?
This AP correspondent begins another paragraph with this shocking statement, “five people died” continuing to write an opinion of why. Tragically one female veteran was killed by an unnamed police officer and one officer died later — of what? No report was stated about the three others who lost their lives, why?
In another statement she wrote in the present tense to indicate police officers are still overwhelmed and connects this to “that day.” This AP correspondent reports there have been/are hack warnings and threats to lawmakers. It’s difficult to believe she has security intelligence data. Take note the capital security perimeter of barbed wire fencing extends far beyond our capital itself through neighboring parks etc.
Are you kidding? Parks?
I’m learning to more carefully examine what AP prints and what I hear from the news media in general. I hope you will as well.
Sue Smith
Bowling Green