To the Editor:
My wife and I had the pleasure of meeting Reem Subei, a Democratic candidate for Ohio Senate District 2, early in her campaign. Her message really resonated with us and we decided to support her candidacy. She’s been endorsed by the Lucas and Wood County Democratic parties, signaling her superiority as the best candidate. We voted early and were looking forward to the results of the Primary election.
When the Primary was canceled, Subei didn’t wait idly by. She got busy door-to-door campaigning and holding group meetings to share her views. When ‘social distancing’ became necessary, she continued her efforts to meet constituents via social media. She has been conducting Facebook Live events, tackling specific issues like obtaining unemployment benefits during the Covid-19 crisis, obtaining a mail-in ballot, proposing a state Eviction Moratorium, supporting the need for equitable distribution of unemployment benefits, and thanking front-line workers for their sacrifices.
I called her a few days ago to see how her campaign was going, and found out that she was organizing a food delivery from Kabob It Bowling Green to the staff at the Wood County Hospital that afternoon. I’ve been tuning in to her Facebook live events but had not heard anything about this or other volunteer activities. When I asked her why, she said that she didn’t want to seem opportunistic, using them as campaign stunts. I was grateful to see that humility is another of her character traits.
Subei is a different kind of candidate, exhibiting fresh, intelligent thinking. She’s a hard working leader, who’s open minded, listens, and learns. We believe she will do an outstanding job representing all of us in District 2. If you haven’t voted yet, there’s still time.
Charles and Carol Harper, PhDs
Bowling Green