To the Editor:
I am writing to encourage support for neighbor and colleague, Reem Subei, endorsed Democrat, for Ohio Senate District 2. Born in Indiana, Subei is a Perrysburg resident. She is a civil rights attorney who after graduating from the University of Toledo College of Law has made it her life’s work to advocate for equitable access to education, housing, and economic development for families, children and all people in Ohio.
Examples of how she has improved the lives of area families include the following:
- insured landlords remove the risk of lead paint to area children;
- insured children with special needs obtain additional educational services as needed, and such services follow them from one school district to another;
- enforced Ohio’s public records laws that require school districts to disclose and correct their violations of the law;
- obtained protective orders for those being abused by family members; and
- worked with community groups to draft legislation to increase protections of area residents.
I hope you will join me in supporting her in the primary.
Jeanne Deimling Johns, Esq.
Perrysburg