To the Editor:
There’s a scene in *The Way We Were* where the heroine smacks her microphone and calls fellow students “fascists.” It’s cute in the movie, but most responsible adults realize we shouldn’t toss strong words about just because our feelings are hurt.
So I consulted an expert before applying that particular f-word to our current political situation. Robert Paxton is a Professor Emeritus of Columbia University specializing in populist movements of 20th-century Europe. In “The Anatomy of Fascism,” he states, “the legitimation of violence against a demonized internal enemy brings us close to the heart of fascism.”
What exactly is “legitimation?” My dictionary says it’s “an act of bestowing legitimacy; bringing into compliance with law or accepted standards.”
Accordingly, I find myself on solid ground in saying that President Donald Trump is using fascist tactics when he calls protesters “thugs, anarchists, criminals,” and defends a misguided boy who killed two and injured another in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump pointedly declined to condemn these killings and, instead, promoted a statement declaring the shooter “a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump.” He has also encouraged supporters to bring weapons to public property and fire paintballs and caustic chemicals.
For an officeholder of the U.S. government to publicly encourage such actions is a blatant attempt to harness violence by untrained, random individuals to his own political ambitions.
I’d like to say that Trump is sowing the wind and will surely reap the whirlwind. But Paxton cautions us: “It was the genius of fascism to wager that many an orderly bourgeois [townsperson] …would take satisfaction in a selective violence, directed against ‘terrorists’ and ‘enemies of the people.’” And, indeed, history shows that “orderly townspeople,” who wouldn’t commit political violence themselves, will condone its use against demonized groups of fellow citizens.
America is not yet a fascist country, but we are seeing a fascist movement actively try to take over our federal government. With a “charismatic leader” (in his minions’ eyes, at any rate) who “embodies a special national destiny,” we have already ticked off several boxes.
Now Trump is spouting conspiracies about “evil shadow forces” that threaten everyone. Will these lies justify the seizure of more power and breaking more laws? Will American voters reject him decisively enough to boot him from the White House?
History is our judge if we fail.
Anesa Miller
Bowling Green