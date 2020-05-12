To the Editor:
Seems the media will not let the false bleach or Lysol stories go. Now local people are repeating what is not factual.
There were two letters in last week’s newspaper claiming to have information that is factual. Reading on, there was a longer letter filled with false claims that President Donald Trump has failed the American people. This could not be further from the truth.
If you have watched the news conferences it is obvious that Trump cares deeply and wants to do all he can to help despite the push back from the press.
I am disappointed in the Sentinel-Tribune that they would print such hateful and false claiming letters.
Carl Cleland
Bowling Green