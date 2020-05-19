To the Editor:
My name is David Steller and I am the son of Warren Steller, former coach at Bowling Green State University.
I just wanted to let the people at BGSU and in the city of Bowling Green to know how proud my dad was to have the baseball field named after him.
He coached at the university for many years (baseball 32 years, football 10 years and basketball 2 years). I’m sure in these tough economic times his thoughts would be with the coaches and players and how the elimination of BGSU baseball will affect them. The best of luck to all.
David Steller
San Diego