To the Editor:
I have always thought of elections as a civic duty in which we all respect the right of everyone to vote for whom they please. However, I guess I have been mistaken. There have been Biden signs stolen from my neighborhood and other places in the county.
I will continue to support the candidate of my choice and publicly let others know. I urge those who wish to steal signs to think about the meaning of a democracy where all votes should count and all voices should be heard.
Stealing of signs of any candidate is not acceptable.
Why would anyone think that stealing my sign would do anything other than energize me to do even more to get my candidate elected?
Paul Haas
Bowling Green