To the Editor:
Overnight on Sept. 9/10, you took my Trump sign.
I want you to know that you have only confirmed my resolve to vote Trump/Pence in November. We may have different political views, but I will never attempt to silence yours as you have mine. I will never stoop to your level.
I will however, vote along many others. You can attempt to silence me by taking a political sign. I will get another sign. You will never silence us.
Come November, you will see our resolve with a resounding yest for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Bob Searfoss
Bowling Green