To the Editor:
Has anyone checked in with the Ohio funeral homes? Are they overwhelmed with deaths from the coronavirus?
With a 99.8% survival rate, I didn’t think so.
Per the Ohio Department of Health website Key Metrics-Mortality https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/key-metrics/mortality,there have been two COVID-19 deaths for children ages 0-19 (and we do not know if they died with corona or from corona).
That’s two. Two out of an Ohio population of 11.75 million. There are way more than two children dying of suicide, drug overdose, abuse, cancer and other issues and yet we do not shut down the schools and the state for them. It’s time to stop the fear mongering. Wake up, America.
Donna McHaffie, RN, BSN
LCDR, NC, U.S. Navy, Retired
Pemberville