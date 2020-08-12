To the Editor:
According to the Ohio Department of Health, two children in Ohio have died of or with coronavirus, we still don’t know which.
Two.
Two in an Ohio population of 11,750,000.
And yet we run to urgently cover the faces of our children with masks.
Every 30 seconds, a child is abducted for the slave trade, sex trafficking or organ harvesting — one child every 30 seconds.
And we want to rush to put masks on our children’s faces?
Think about that.
The sex traffickers are thinking about it.
And they highly approve of masks for themselves and the children they are abducting.
No masks for me.
No masks for my family.
Donna McHaffie, RN, BSN
LCDR, NC, U.S. Navy, Retired
Pemberville