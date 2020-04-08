Spring – that wonderful time of the year.
Despite all the problems we are facing, spring is here. Coronavirus won’t and can’t stop it. It is a time for renewal. A time to, shall I say, to start over?
No matter how hard the winter can be, or how mild, spring is a time for renewal. Birds sing, flowers start to grow, the grass (and weeds) turn green and grow. The air is fresh from the refreshing spring rains. People feel better, they are coming out from the depressing cold of January and February.
Spring is here. We need to deal with all the normal daily problems, and the big ones. The threat of terrorism, our jobs, family matters and COVID-19. While the virus is dominating the news, as much as possible we need to continue with our lives. Spring cleaning is a good way to keep our minds clear, besides it has to be done anyway. Staying in contact with friends and family – phone, email, Facebook and Twitter are important ways do this.
Another way is to review what Lent is all about. What is the significance of Easter? Even for those who don’t believe, the Easter story is exciting. We know how it ends, but it is still exciting and impressive. It’s renewal of life, the Resurrection, the tragedy and triumph.
Spring is here. Make the best of a bad situation. When all you have is lemons, make lemonade. Be creative, do something different, to pass the time, think of ways to improve, be positive. Nothing is accomplished by being negative. As has been often said, “This too shall pass.”
With all the “stuff” that has been going on in our country lately, with all the problems and issues we are facing, it has taken a serious virus to get all of us — or at least most of us — to start working together. Coronavirus has decimated most of the countries in the world. Even the U.S. Congress has been working together, more so than before.
In times of crisis, it is vitally important all of us stand together, support each other and put our differences aside. We are in this together, no matter who or what is at fault. The blame game will come when it is all over. For now we need to stay healthy — after all Spring is here. Let’s enjoy the warmer weather, the budding flowers, birds singing, everything is blooming or soon will be. It is always darkest just before dawn.
Dawn is coming and spring is here. Soon, though not soon enough, COVID-19 will be over. It will be time to rejoice, celebrate and enjoy warmer weather. Life will get back to normal, or at least near normal. In the meantime, think positive, do what we know we should to stay healthy.
Spring is here — a time for renewal, for warmer weather, “to make lemonade,” enjoy life and celebrate life. Yes, Spring is here.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.