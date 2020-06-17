To the Editor:
Eddie Hyatt recently published a book called “1726: The Year That Defined America.”
In this book he gives the history of the founding of the American colonies and the spiritual/religious heritage of the original settlers of this nation. The theme of the book is that 1726 was the year in which what is known as the First Great Christian Awakening of the colonial populace began.
The result of this spiritual Christian awakening is that the abolitionist movement sprang out of that awakening which sought to abolish slavery, which eventually resulting in the Second Great Awakening in the early 1800s and what he calls the Third Great Awakening in 1857-58, and the American Civil War.
Slavery was legally abolished, but racial prejudice continued because it is a spiritual problem, and legal changes do not necessarily change people’s hearts and minds.
I write this letter because this book informed me of historical facts of which I was unaware, and calls for spiritual remedies to our ongoing racial pride and prejudices as well as healing of the wounds which are caused by racism.
In essence, the book calls for major repentance and reform in the body of Christ for the good of our society as a whole. I heartily recommend this very readable book to one and all.
Rob Harms
Bowling Green