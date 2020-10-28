To the Editor:
It’s pleasant to vote for a candidate instead of tactically voting against another, and this year I will be happy to cast my vote for Corey Speweik for Wood County Common Pleas Court judge.
In the three decades I’ve known Speweik, I have found him to be a person of integrity, a person of practicality, and a person who respects all of our laws — not just those with which he agrees. I have no doubt that Speweik will serve as a judge who, in the words of Chief Justice John Roberts, “calls balls and strikes.”
Speweik and I have differing opinions about a number of political issues. But those differences don’t mean a great deal in the context of a county court. In a county court, I want judges with an even temperament, a commitment to the law, and a heart dedicated to public service. Speweik checks each of these boxes. He will be the sort of public servant of whom all Wood Countians can be proud.
Joe Boyle
Bowling Green