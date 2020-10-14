To The Editor:
As a long-standing Wood County resident, I would like to bring attention to the League of Women’s Voters Candidates Virtual Forum recently held on Oct. 4.
Most of the local Wood County political candidates who will be on this November’s ballot were present at the forum and it provided a way to compare and contrast them. Most importantly, I took note of the candidates for common pleas judge in Wood County, and one candidate stood out to me as the best choice.
It was apparent that Corey Speweik was the best choice as he has the most experience in both public and private sectors of the law, has a wide knowledge base practicing in most areas of the law, and also focuses on serving the community outside of the law.
There is a stark contrast between the two candidates, and I encourage everyone to watch this forum if they would like to see for themselves. You can find the recording of the forum on the League of Women Voters of Perrysburg Area’s website, https://my.lwv.org/ohio/perrysburg-area.
I have confidence in Corey Speweik, and he has my vote for judge.
Shannon Steinmetz
Perrysburg