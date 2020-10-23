To the Editor:
One of the most important elections in Wood County is the selection of a common pleas judge. We are fortunate to have an extremely qualified candidate to replace the retiring judge, Alan Mayberry. Most Wood County judges have had extensive prosecutorial experience before running for judicial office.
Many judges, like Mayberry, Floyd Coller and I all were the prosecuting attorney for our county before becoming judges. Many other Judges were assistant prosecutors and had experience in the criminal field.
Many of us also served as president of our Wood County Bar Association and also provided continuing legal education to lawyers from Wood, Lucas and other counties.
In my 62 years of law practice, serving as prosecutor, common please judge and acting judge of the Perrysburg Municipal Court, there is one candidate who also has served as a magistrate.
I am pleased to recommend Corey Speweik, who has judicial experience as a magistrate, has spent many years in service to the bar association, and whose legal experiences are extensive and varied, and I urge you to vote for him in the coming election.
Donald D. Simmons
Perrysburg