To the Editor:
Oaths are so important because of the words that are said. Depending on who says them, the words of an oath can have value, or they can be dismissed as today’s message and forgotten tomorrow.
Being a “man of your word” used to have great value in our society. It’s one of the great traits that exist in our Midwestern upbringing. An ideal that words mean something. Today, more than ever we need men and women who we can believe … and believe in. We need to know that there are people whose words still have value.
I believe in a man who understands his words have meaning and stands by them. I believe in a man who serves others and gives his time and talents to better small communities around Wood County.
I believe in a man who “will solemnly swear that he will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of Ohio, will administer justice without respect to persons, and will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all of the duties incumbent upon him as common pleas judge for Wood County according to the best of his ability and understanding as he shall answer unto God.”
I believe that when you join me in voting for Corey Speweik we can rest assured that he will say these words and mean them.
Ryan Lee
Jerry City