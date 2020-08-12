To the Editor:
FBI charges Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder with bribery. He was described as the ringleader.
Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Every American has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately.”
U.S. Rep. Bob Latta said “these are very serious accusations that should be fully investigated,” and then said “there is no room for corruption in the legislature, and there should be accountability for any wrongdoing that has taken place.”
Well, Latta, too bad you didn’t hold President Donald Trump accountable for his treason, money laundering, lying to the American people and never once has your party ever mention the tax information that he promised to give, in which he never did. He is still fighting not to reveal them. I wonder why would it be he owes many millions to Russia?
Latta, you have remained silent and silence is not an option. We will not remain silent come Nov. 3.
U.S. Sen. Bob Portman’s comment was that found the case against Householder, and the other four “troubling.” If you believe Portman’s comment, you will believe I will pay you on Monday, and the check is in the mail.
Come on, Portman, that tells us you are not doing your job here in Ohio we will remember this come Nov. 3.
Both Latta and Portman, and Jim Jordan remained silent when Trump was impeached. One was treason. I would bet that they are sorry for not impeaching this traitor, crook and liar, and never once address accountability for all the wrongdoing of this most corrupt president. Trump is a man with no morals, compassion and ethics, and takes no accountability for his lack of action.
Suddenly, Trump declares support for masks. Where have you been these last five months? How sad that so many people died from this real virus — not a hoax nor fake.
Come Nov. 3, remember the names that I have mentioned and their silence. They are the reason why we have Trump still disgracing our country. Our voice will be heard.
Joann Schiavone
Walbridge