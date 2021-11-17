To the Editor,
It looks like the Republicans in Columbus want to keep Ohio women barefoot and pregnant. They want to totally ban abortions.
Now, I don’t know of any woman who unwillingly finds herself pregnant and calls out “I am going to get an abortion.” Deciding to get an abortion is a deep soul-searching, gut wrenching process.
My point is to remind all women of child-bearing age that an unwanted pregnancy is not a foregone conclusion. Birth control pills are readily available and there is always the “morning after pill.” There is also the much more expensive morning after IUD available.
No woman should have to bear an unwanted pregnancy. And if abortion becomes illegal, this is her only way to avoid this situation.
I would also like to address all anti-vaxers. The vaccine is safe — safer than aspirin, which if it was introduced today as a new product, probably would not be approved. Certainly there are a few rare side effects, but all of those side effects are much worse if you get the actual coronavirus infection.
I have seen two people (some 40 years ago) die of myocarditis from viral infections. I have never seen a person die of myocarditis from a vaccine. There are a number of people who were unvaccinated, caught COVID-19, and died — because they listened to people proclaiming all manner of bad things that will happen when one takes the vaccine.
I have had the vaccination and the booster and so has my wife. My children and grandchildren are all vaccinated, without any bad side effects. It is not a matter of personal freedom; you can kill yourself any way that you wish. But you do not have the right to kill someone else, which is what you may do if you transmit the virus to someone else.
Be careful about saying that vaccine mandates and mask mandates are child abuse. The reverse argument of child endangerment and/or child abuse is much more reasonable for people who send their unvaccinated/unmasked children to school where parental pressure has forced the schools to drop vaccine/mask mandates. Perhaps such parents should get a legal opinion before they speak out.
W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green