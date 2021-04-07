To the Editor:
I, like all my neighbors along Sand Ridge, Milton, and Weston roads outside of Weston am losing our rural life style. Our reason to live out here is being destroyed.
I have lived in this area for 41 years and my husband’s family has farmed land for hundreds of years in this area, they were real farmers. Farmers have always been thought of as being special, working land to feed millions of people.
I am very disappointed that the dollar sign has made people throw away land that, in some cases their fathers worked so hard to keep from being gobbled up by big business. The value of our homes will go down even as 7X people are telling us this will not happen.
Let me ask readers of this paper: Would you move into a house that is surrounded by 600+ acres of solar panels?
I am against this project, but I am sad to say, I feel we are going to have 7X solar panels shoved down our throats.
Mary Stretchbery
Weston, Ohio