To the Editor:
My home is one of many homes that will be affected by the 600+ acre solar farm that will be outside Weston. Our home sits directly in the middle of the project and will be surrounded on all sides by solar panels, and 6 foot tall barbed wire fencing.
We bought our home because of the open land concept and the country feel. If the solar farm is put in we lose all of that.
We have two small children, and who would want to raise their kids in a setting that feels like you are locked in a cage. Our kids love watching all the deer in the area and if there are solar panels they can kiss that goodbye. We will not even be able to see our neighbors homes without seeing these panels.
Sadly, if we wanted to even think about selling our home, the value of our home will drop as a result of the 250,000+ solar panels. We are strongly against this project.
Amber Cocke
Weston