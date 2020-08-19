To the Editor:
In the most recent installment of Joe Average (Sentinel-Tribune, Aug. 12, Sit down and talk, don’t riot), Joe starts with, “Listening to certain political candidates…” Joe, political candidates get into politics to make changes.The changes are demanded by those who pay the candidates as evidenced by the recent power plant scandal and pay to play in Toledo.
By “certain political candidates” do you imply the ones with which you do not agree? Because you later state that “with our differences come a mutual respect for each other.” There’s not a lot of mutual respect being shown in politics by either party.
You conclude with the people peacefully sitting down and discuss things in a mature manner. What the people need is fundamental change in how our representative government operates.
A former White House chief of staff proudly stated while in Congress he only talked to lobbyists who had contributed to his campaign fund. Big money fuels the political process and those paying expect return on their investments.Sixty million in payoffs for $1.5 billion in the alleged nuclear deal.
Not a bad return on investment unless you get caught, most do not. Political action committees funded by dark money bombard voters with garbage in an attempt to keep certain political candidates in office or get them into office to do their bidding.
The fundamental change would be putting country over party, common good over the good of special interests, mutual respect in a mature manner indeed.
Russell Griggs
Swanton