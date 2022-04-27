To the Editor:
The Republican U.S. Senate Primary will take place on Tuesday and Wood County residents have the opportunity to send a strong and well-experienced public servant to Washington to look out for our interests. State Sen. Matt Dolan has earned your vote.
During his career, Dolan has routinely stood in support of Ohio’s law enforcement community. I have taken the time to meet with him. We have led roundtable discussions and town hall forums together, and his grasp of issues impacting our state is impressive. He understands community mental health challenges presently confronting law enforcement. His public service experience, as a former prosecutor, assistant state attorney general and experience state legislator in the present field of U.S. Senate candidates stands out in the current field of candidates. From putting violent criminals behind bars to funding police and securing the resources we need, Matt can be trusted to get results, work with law enforcement, and keep Ohioans safe.
I strongly support Dolan for U.S. Senate and encourage all fellow Wood County Republicans to join me in voting for him.
Mark Wasylyshyn
Wood County sheriff