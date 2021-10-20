To the Editor:
We urge voter support for positive passage of the renewal of existing levy and much needed small increase for Wood Committee on Aging on Nov. 2. For over 13 years of being active senior citizens, we have seen, firsthand, all sides of the banner benefits offered.
With projected increases in the senior population of Wood County, the senior services will continue to be vital to maintain and enhance the quality of life of the rising older population of seniors.
Please support the Wood County Committee on Aging on Election Day.
Bernie and Jean Scott
Tontogany