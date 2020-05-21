To the Editor:
The 90 members of the League of Women Voters Bowling Green congratulate the 2020 graduating seniors. You have worked hard and learned much, and you expected to walk across the stage and have the same kind of graduation that every other class has had. Your family was expecting to have a big party to show their pride in your accomplishment.
But this year is different. This year will always be remembered. This year is historic.
However, not everything has changed. If you will be 18 years of age before Nov. 3, 2020, you can vote in this year’s Presidential election. To do this, you will need to register, which you can do easily by downloading the registration form from the Wood County Board of Elections (see their website at https://www.co.wood.oh.us/boe/ ). Do it soon, so that you will be ready to vote in your first election come November.
Your vote is important. We urge you to study the issues and the candidates, and then decide how you will vote. The League always provides non-partisan information on our website www.lwvbg.org and on VOTE411.
Want to be more involved? Join the League of Women Voters. We are celebrating our 100th anniversary this year, along with celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote. One hundred years ago, the league’s efforts concentrated on educating new women voters because women had never voted in most states. We have kept the name, but the league is no longer just for women. Men are welcome to join, too.
You are entering an adult world that is rapidly changing. Hold to the good and vote.
Lee Hakel
President,
League of Women Voters Bowling Green