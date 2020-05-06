To the Editor:
The NW Ohio Network for Immigrant Rights is calling on Seneca County Sheriff Eckelberry to take immediate action to protect the over 100 immigrant detainees housed in the Seneca County Jail.
The network is comprised of representatives from multiple faith groups, non-profit organizations, as well as concerned citizens, who act in solidarity with the immigrant community. They outlined their concerns in a letter that was sent to Eckelberry. The letter was also sent to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, Gov. Mike DeWine, ICE Field Office Director Michael Klinger, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Director Annette Chambers-Smith and other state officials.
The network is gravely concerned for the safety of all inmates currently located in Seneca County jail and urges the sheriff to take heed of the many health advisories regarding prisons. In order to make social distancing possible, there is a need to depopulate the jail. Civil immigrant detainees and those with existing risk factors for more severe coronavirus consequences should be considered for immediate release.
There is a need to be pro-active to avoid a crisis, citing National Immigration Forum findings that 124 of 400 tested ICE detainees had tested positive from COVID-19. The serious threat of outbreaks in these facilities has already lead to lawsuits from the ACLU which resulted in the release of three immigrant detainees from the Morrow County Jail in Ohio, with additional cases still pending.
We urge the sheriff to take responsibility for human lives. The detainees were sentenced to detention, not sentenced to death. They deserve health, safety, human dignity and respect.
The NW Ohio Network for Immigrant Rights is made up of organizations, faith-communities, and other groups in our region who are working in solidarity with the immigrant community to build a humane, just, safe, equitable, and welcoming community for us all through coordinated advocacy, education, and direct support.
Beatriz Maya
NW Ohio Network for Immigrant Rights
Director of La Conexion
Joy Noren
NW Ohio Network for Immigrant Rights member