To the Editor.
My name is David Graff and I am emailing you to thank you for writing articles for my Eagle Project. My project was the COVID 19 Community Relief Project. It lasted through July 15. Though there was much hard work on all sides, from all the volunteers, and all the planning, your platforms allowed us to reach many people we wouldn’t have otherwise.
Through the project, we were able to collect 2,888 lbs of food (3,793 items) which was distributed to 2,407 families in eight counties in Northwest Ohio. It far exceeded any expectations that I had set. There was a tremendous need for food and to think we were able to help many struggling neighbors brings me, along with as it should all of you, a lot of joy.
It also brings me great joy knowing we were able to bring 45 volunteers together to man the stations, make masks, and transport all the goods. Our current situation is tough. The more we help one another out, the better we can get back to where we were. Thank you all once again.
David Graff
Walbridge