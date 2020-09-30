To the Editor:
On Tuesday, Donald Trump and Joe Biden participated in the first presidential debate of 2020 in Cleveland. This debate was critical because it allows the entire country to hear the candidates’ vision for the future of our nation. Unfortunately, the people of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District won’t have the same opportunity because Bob Latta refuses to show up.
Throughout his career, Latta has failed to be available. He refuses to host in-person town halls and he is afraid to meet me in a debate one-on-one. Now, he is dodging another opportunity to genuinely connect with the people in this area.
On Sunday, the League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum at Bowling Green State University. Candidates from all over the district will be there to answer questions about their ideas and opinions. Latta has refused to confirm the invitation because he knows that if he doesn’t show up, I am not allowed to be there.
I believe the people of Ohio’s 5th Congressional district deserve to hear from their leaders. There is no such thing as representation without accountability, and Latta consistently chooses to avoid answering questions and defending his ideas.
I am publicly challenging Latta to a debate. If the League of Women Voters forum doesn’t fit in your schedule, let’s find something that will. I am happy to meet any time, in any county, to take questions from the people of this district … and if you fail to show up yet again, at least this time we will know the excuse is cowardice.
Nick Rubando
Bowling Green