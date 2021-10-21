To the Editor:
We are writing this letter on behalf of Sandy Rowland, urging you to strongly consider supporting her in the Bowling Green Council race for the 4th Ward seat.
BG is a special community and Rowland is an incredible person who has played a significant part in the city’s success. Bowling Green has twice been named the Outstanding Hometown in Ohio. In that time, Rowland has been recognized as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year by her peers.
She does not keep track of the doors she has knocked on, nor the hours she has given to our city – she just rolls up her sleeves and dives in.
Rowland has served on city council for 10 years and has been a member of countless local committees and organizations. However, what really impresses us is that she does not lock into just her interests. She tirelessly searches out new relationships with all citizens, eager to learn more about what makes our city so unique. If there is a grand opening, a march, a community parade, a town meeting, or whatever the event may be, Rowland will be there, not necessarily promoting the event, but always recognizing the importance of having it.
Her leadership on council is effective because she doesn’t lead alone. Rowland excels at working with people, communicating with people and creating a chemistry that elevates everyone’s production.
Rowland is an experienced, caring, hard working member of our community and we need her continued good work on council. Please vote for her by Nov. 2.
Scott and Karen Seeliger
Bowling Green