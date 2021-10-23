To the Editor:
I’m writing today in support of Sandy Rowland for the 4th Ward Bowling Green Council seat.
Rowland is the very definition of a public servant, and has been for decades. She has served with distinction on council, and has a record that speaks for itself.
It’s a record that is shaped by who Rowland is. As a real estate agent, she has brought together buyers and sellers and helps hammer out deals that benefit both parties. It sounds so basic, and we all know how critical that is in real estate. But it’s also what, in our better times, I think we all really want out of our public servants.
Rowland listens to her constituents like she listens to her clients, and has a track record of addressing community concerns and putting them into governmental action. I trust Rowland with our community’s future, and hope you will, too.
Joe Boyle
Bowling Green