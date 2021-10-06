To the Editor:
We are writing to support the candidacy of Sandy Rowland in her campaign for 4th Ward Bowling Green Council.
Rowland has been a devoted public servant as an at-large member of council. She has worked for a better BG in countless ways, both in council and community organizations, while continuing to be a successful full-time Realtor.
What impresses us most is her ability to listen to people – all people. As a member of council, she represents all her constituents and is always open to their concerns, no matter what their political affiliation.
Rowland believes in practical solutions to the pressing problems we face. She does not push her agenda onto others, but rather works with others – on council and in the community – to get things done and improve our quality of life.
She believes in inclusion and supports our parks, schools and downtown businesses. Rowland has worked hard to strengthen the partnership between the university and our community.
We are confident that she understands the 4th Ward and will support initiatives to promote housing that would encourage more Bowling Green State University employees to live here and contribute to our community.
She understands business and economic development. She knows that BG can’t reach its potential by standing still.
Please vote to keep this effective council member working for us.
Maria and Marc Simon
Bowling Green
