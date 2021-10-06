To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Sandy Rowland for the 4th Ward Bowling Green Council position.
As a long-time volunteer for a local food pantry, I have worked extensively with her. Since our first days in operation, Rowland has been a stalwart supporter of the organization. Her willingness to jump right in and do what is needed to help us to succeed has been amazing. She has brought her support in various forms from purchasing caramel apples for a fundraiser (actually, she holds the record for most apples purchased) to raising impressive monetary funds.
For several years, Rowland has personally gone with us to distribute food to migrant workers. She is willing to use her time to sit and talk with the migrant workers that are so important to our local economy. She is far more than a mouthpiece of BG support. She is out in the community and giving back in so many important, and often unseen, ways.
Rowland is definitely a candidate who strongly supports Bowling Green non-profit organizations, in both public and private matters. I encourage you to join me in supporting and voting for Rowland for council.
Amy Jeffers
Bowling Green