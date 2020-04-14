To the Editor:
Voters living in the Rossford EVSD should consider the following facts, and vote no on the 5.9 mill renewal levy that is on the Primary ballot.
The district has over $33 million in unencumbered general fund balance, investments, certificates of deposit, savings and checking accounts. According to the Ohio Department of Education, Rossford EVSD receives $19,305 per pupil, which is the highest district in both Wood and Lucas counties. Out of the 10 highest taxing districts in Wood County, REVSD occupies position 1, 3, 5 and 6. A taxing district is a combination of city, township and school district.
The Amazon Fulfillment Center will generate between $579,000 and $868,000 each year for the next 15 years. Medical Mutual Insurance and Capital Tire are relocating their headquarters into the Rossford EVSD. Whiteford Kenworth is constructing a new dealership. Perrysburg Animal Hospital and Circle K Truck and Auto Service Plaza are building new facilities in the district. Generation Gas Pipeline paid $242,000 in 2018 and $237,000 in 2019.
The district developed an elaborate spreadsheet purporting the new buildings and reduction of campuses from three to two would save $4.23 million per year in operating costs. It was circulated widely to justify the 4.4 mill bond issue and 7 mill permanent improvement levy to the voters. That time has arrived.
The 5.9 mill levy generates slightly over $2 million per year, so the purported cost savings from the new buildings far offsets the revenue generated by this levy. This fact plus the large budget surplus prove this levy is unnecessary and excessive, especially in this time where many residents have lost employment due coronavirus. No one knows how long the “stay at home” order will last or how quickly the economy will recover once it’s lifted.
Phillip Cramer
Perrysburg