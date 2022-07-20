To the Editor:
The Cocoon, Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, has served survivors and their children for 17 years.
The core of the Cocoon’s mission is to provide safety, healing and justice to those who experience domestic and sexual violence. Cocoon advocates use the “survivor-defined advocacy” model, which is a process led by the survivor, allowing them to establish their own goals and make personal decisions based on their particular circumstances.
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. This ruling certainly evokes many emotions for all as we grapple with next steps. While individuals may have differing opinions on abortion, Roe v Wade provided the protections to ensure options and bodily autonomy. We know that those who have less choices have less options to decide what they individually need to ensure ongoing safety for themselves and their children.
The Cocoon will continue to provide services to all survivors of domestic and sexual violence regardless of gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, age or socio-economic status, as well as be a voice for survivors in our community.
To learn more about the Cocoon, visit thecocoon.org. If you are in need of support services, call 419-373-1730 and select option 2 to speak to a trained advocate 24/7.
Kathy Mull, MSW, LSW
Executive director