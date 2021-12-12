To the Editor:
How good and refreshing it would be to hear the “we have rights!” crowd instead shout, “we have responsibilities!” (‘We have rights:’ Health board urged to walk back mask guidance, Dec.11)
But with the “we have rights” crowd it’s all about I, me and mine. “My rights,” “my kids,” “my hardships.” No mention of the responsibility to protect friends and neighbors, or the existence of a greater good.
The “we have rights” crowd seem unaware that sometimes life is unfair and unfortunate; that bad things happen, just because; that’s life.
There is no conspiracy against you and your children. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t the fault of any convenient bogeyman.
This is just life, folks.
Time to be adults and put away the selfishness, small-mindedness and self-centeredness. It’s time to be a good example to your children.
You certainly do have rights; we all do. And all of us have also the duty and responsibility to do for others.
Give it a try. ’Tis the season.
Ryan Brown
Bowling Green