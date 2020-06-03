What is the answer? — Joe Average
With all the problems we are facing today, just what is the answer?
The coronavirus has radically changed our lives. It has threatened our livelihoods, social life and health. Information has been changing constantly and a lot of it is misleading or false. Some people aren’t taking the necessary precautions seriously.
Police brutality is reported almost daily, especially after the incident in Minneapolis. Protests are warranted. It is a constitutional right to protest – peacefully.
The upcoming election is a joke. It is more than the normal exchange of opposing ideas. Accusations and counter accusations by both parties are becoming more than campaign talk. False and misleading information abound.
America is the greatest nation in the world. We are an economic powerhouse and have the strongest military. We have the most free society in the world. We have the opportunity to do what we want. Honest hard work and determination is essential. Sure there are certain laws we have to follow — we are a civilized country. Civilized people need guidelines in order to live peacefully. When problems confront us, we work together to solve them.
Lately, however, working together isn’t happening. Our society is in big trouble. We are no longer united.
So what is the answer? Do we return to the old normal? Some would say that is what has caused most of our problems. Others say that is what made us great again.
What worked before — what actually made us great — is the answer.
There were problems and inequities, sure. Our system and society isn’t perfect, but rioting, looting, demanding and using false and misleading information won’t solve any problem. Senseless destruction of property and violent demonstrations won’t accomplish anything. It seems that people who remain behind the scenes have an agenda to destroy us and change our society into something it is not.
A return to the “old ways” — at least some of them — is what will heal our nation. Faith, honesty, loyalty and hard work worked before, and it will again — but only if we stand up and do it. That is the answer.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.