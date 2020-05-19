Throughout this pandemic I have spent my days on phone calls and video chats with constituents discussing how I can help them through these tough times. I have heard incredible stories of resiliency and kindness as well as many tough conversations with people who are hurting and stressed about the impacts of this shut down. I understand.
As a legislator and small business owner, I am keenly aware of the impact this shutdown has had on families, businesses and our economy. I know that we will rebuild stronger than ever before and I believe it is important how we do this. There is nothing to gain from pointing fingers. Rather, we should plan and work together towards realistic solutions to the problems our state faces due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Regarding legislation that seeks to limit the power of Gov. Mike DeWine and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, the hardships, stress and anxiety Ohioans are feeling right now is understandable.
I have certainly not agreed with every decision DeWine and Acton have made, but I have no doubt that they have done their best to put the health and safety of Ohioans first in these uncertain times. I’d like to thank them for their service to our state.
As we’ve said all along, we can have, and we will have a debate regarding executive branch orders and legislative authority, but it must receive thorough vetting with a complete set of hearings. That did not happen with the recent House amendment to Senate Bill 1, which lacked vetting and enough votes to override a veto and an emergency clause, meaning it would not have taken effect immediately.
What is most important is what we are doing today, and today the state is continuing to reopen and we are committed to making sure it reopens in a responsible manner that protects the lives and livelihoods of Ohioans. Just last week Governor DeWine announced another round of re-openings and this will continue to happen. You can rest assured I am committed to the safety of you and your family as well as our businesses and our economy. I will continue to advocate on your behalf in the Statehouse.
To learn more about Responsible RestartOHIO visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
My staff and I are available to help you. Please don’t hesitate to email me at Gavarone@OhioSenate.gov, call at 614-466-8060, or visit social media.
(Gavarone is a state senator from Bowling Green.)