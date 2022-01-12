This is the time for resolutions. Even though we know we should work harder to keep them, rarely will we.
A new year, a new beginning. But will it?
Coronavirus is still here, with different variants. Inflation is getting worse. Immigration is a disaster. Need I go on?
Our nation’s leaders — both parties — don’t seem to be able to get anything accomplished, other than trading political barbs at each other. The blame game is alive and well in Washington, D.C. Both sides accuse the other of obstructing any progress. Meanwhile the nation is floundering.
We were told COVID vaccines and boosters would protect us, but it now appears these are only tools for the elite to keep us shut down.
Scare tactics, and threats of more lockdowns, won’t help rebuild the economy. Inflation is out of control, even if the president tells us it isn’t. This is the same president who said he would control the virus and unite our country.
The only unifying we have is how poorly the current leadership is handling, well, everything.
Then there is Congress, which is controlled by the left, and won’t work with any one who disagrees with their agenda and an agenda it is. Transform America they said. Well they certainly did — transformed it into a country plagued by numerous crises and more division than at anytime in our history.
We, the American people, are this country, not the politicians and bureaucrats in Washington. It is up to us to live our lives without dictates and mandates.
We must remember and remind them we pay our taxes — which pays their salaries. We are the boss, not them. They serve at the pleasure of the voters. That is the way our government was established.
Hopes for the future are there, but realistically, there is little hope. Our country is a mess, worse than ever.
Happy New Year? It can be, it will be, but only if we make it so.
Herb Dettmer is a retired Bowling Green resident, U.S. Army veteran and writes this column representing the viewpoint of “Joe Average” citizen. He is freelance writer and author of “Others,” a devotional book. Call or text “Joe” with comments at 419-494-4641.