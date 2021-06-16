To the Editor:
I had thought that I was done writing letters on the Republican power grab, but then recently at the Republican convention in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump said that we had to vote Republican in order to save our country.
That can not be allowed to stand unchallenged.
As I have noted in the past, Trump and the Republican leadership are engaged in an overthrow of our democratic republic in order to establish a Republican dictatorship, with Trump as “president for life.”
The Republican party is in the process of doing voter suppression in a number of states — including Ohio — to maintain its grip on power.
If you believe that America is and should remain a democratic republic then you must know that Trump and the Republican party leadership are traitors to this country. So if you vote Republican, then you are supporting traitors.
Benjamin Rush,MD, a prominent colonial physician, in 1778, remarked that America could not be destroyed by outside powers, but rather could only be destroyed by internal forces. Benjamin Franklin in 1787 remarked that we had a republic “if we can keep it.”
The events of Jan. 6 showed that there is no level to which Trump and the Republican leadership won’t sink in order to maintain power. They are following Hitler’s playbook — not to mention Putin’s playbook — down to the letter, except that they are not murdering the scapegoats (immigrants), just putting them in concentration camps.
Do we really want a modern day Hitler and Nazi party to take over our country? Vote Republican and you will not save our democratic republic. You will destroy it.
Also, patriots get vaccinated: for themselves, their countrymen and their country. They do wear masks when necessary. The vaccines do have side effects, but such side effects occur with the clinical COVID-19 disease to greater and much more severe extents. “Freedom” has nothing to do with vaccination — you get vaccinated to show your true patriotism.
Finally, if my grandchildren ever ask me what I did to stem the Republican power grab or the pandemic, I can truthfully say that I did everything within my power. What will you say?
W.E. Feeman Jr., MD
Bowling Green