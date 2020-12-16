To the editor:
Here Mr. Latta,
I have been a member of the Republican party all of my life. My beliefs and those of either political party did not align completely, but generally they were closer to the Republican party.
When President Trump was elected my belief was that it was because the general public was dissatisfied with BOTH political parties. A change was needed. Well, we did get change. I must admit that President Trump did accomplish a few things, but overall, he created discord and division of our country. It is time for our country to come together.
The recent election was won by Joe Biden. It is time for our country to come together and heal. Recently you joined with 105 other representatives and the Attorney General of Ohio, to overturn the election and the will of the people. The Supreme Court saw this attempt for what it was and brought a halt to it rapidly.
As an American, I must decide. My decision is to leave the Republican party and try to support the healing of this country. Your decision to support President Trump in attempting to overturn the election shows me clearly that you do not represent my beliefs.
I am so grateful to live in this country. I have been blessed with many advantages because of being born in the United States of America. Those advantages should be available to ALL who live in this country.
By your support of this latest effort to overturn the election, you have show what your beliefs are. You do not represent me in anyway. The Republican party has lost its way.
While you continue to support frivolous lawsuits of President Trump, I wonder how many other Republicans turn away.
I will do all I can to support someone to replace you.
John Wade
Bowling Green