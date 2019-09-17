Remember Herald’s history

To the Editor:
Councilman Bill Herald has shown a long-standing interest in our local government, but voters would do well to bear his history in mind before reelecting him to represent us on BG City Council.
Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:26 pm
To the Editor:
Councilman Bill Herald has shown a long-standing interest in our local government, but voters would do well to bear his history in mind before reelecting him to represent us on BG City Council.
Posted in Opinion, Letters on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:26 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]