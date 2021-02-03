To the Editor:
The election is over and the Bidens are in the White House. In his inaugural address, Biden called for healing and unity. Trouble is, the political divide is wider today than it was before the election.
Everyone is sick and tired of the pandemic. Far too many are unemployed because governors and mayors have arbitrarily closed small businesses. And then we had the election.
Using the pandemic as cause, key states rushed to adopt new rules encouraging mail-in voting. Then, anticipating an overflow of mail-in votes, they liberalized procedures used to verify voter identity.
These changes, in addition to unmonitored ballot drop boxes, opened the door to possible fraudulent voting. Surveys show a majority of voters think the vote count was manipulated. But it will never be proven. After a ballot has been tallied, it is impossible to trace its source or prove its legitimacy.
Lacking irrefutable evidence, the courts turned away all challenges. Even the Supreme Court refused to consider seemingly legitimate Constitutional issues based on legal technicalities. In the end, no objective nationwide process to judge the fairness and accuracy of the 2020 election was conducted.
We are left to simply accept the result, but feelings of suspicion and betrayal remain. This does not, however, excuse the senseless violence and desecration of the Capitol on Jan. 6. That was unforgivable and should be condemned.
Unity will only come from recognizing the right and legitimacy of your opponent’s position. Biden’s first official acts haven’t helped. Most of his initial executive orders were targeted to overturn Trump policies that at least 74 million Americans still support.
One positive approach would be for every state to adopt new regulations that will ensure fair and accurate future elections. That could rebuild confidence that only legitimate votes count.
Meanwhile, the pandemic will rages on. Masks help, but they aren’t 100% effective, and 24-7 compliance will never happen. Trump’s pressure brought us the vaccines, but reaching half the population is probably six months away. To ease the pain, Biden wants $1.9 trillion in pandemic aid.
We also need to reinforce our national foundation, not only by improving the human condition, but also by honoring the principles, traditions and heroes, though not perfect by today’s standards, who paved the road to greatness and opportunity that is available to us all.
Clark Searle
Bowling Green