To the Editor:
I’m writing in support of Lori Reffert for the Perrysburg Schools Board of Education.
I have known Reffert for a number of years and I have witnessed firsthand her passion and pride for Perrysburg schools.
Reffert is a very positive person who sees the best in people and seeks comprehensive solutions to problems. Her vision as a board member aligns with her experiences as a life-long educator- that education does not exist in a vacuum and it requires individuals who are willing to listen and collaborate in order to put the needs of students first.
Reffert also understands that a great educational environment cannot exist without first having truly great teachers and staff, which Perrysburg is blessed to have in spades. As a board member, she will be committed to student growth, assisting the community at large, and creating pathways and opportunities for Perrysburg graduates to become global citizens.
Reffert will be an incredible asset to the board and to the Perrysburg community.
Doug Mead
Perrysburg